Ethiopia’s aggression threatens Somalia and global stability

In a disturbing turn of events, Ethiopia, led by dictator Abiy Ahmed, has brazenly undermined Somalia’s sovereignty and jeopardized the fight against Al-Shabaab. Abiy Ahmed’s recent pact with the unrecognized Somaliland demands an immediate and forceful response from the international community to support Somalia’s sovereignty and combat extremism.

Somalia, grappling with internal conflict and fighting Al-Shabaab, now confronts a severe challenge to its territorial integrity. Abiy Ahmed’s blatant land grab not only flouts international law but exploits internal divisions in Somaliland for Ethiopia’s strategic gain, further complicating Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts. This move, endorsed by a leader accused of war crimes against Tigray, poses a severe threat to democracy and human rights principles.

Beyond the immediate threat to Somalia, Ethiopia’s actions establish a dangerous precedent for the entire region. Unchecked unilateral actions and agreements with unrecognized entities threaten to unravel the delicate fabric of international law, fostering chaos, conflict, and instability that extends beyond the Horn of Africa, casting a shadow over global security and territorial sovereignty.

The international community, especially Western democracies committed to the rule of law, must not remain passive. Here are crucial considerations for a robust response:

Condemnation of Unilateralism: Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland must be unequivocally condemned as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability. The UN Security Council must send a clear and unified message that such actions will not be tolerated.

Reaffirmation of Sovereignty: Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights must be firmly upheld. The international community should assert its commitment to the principle of uti possidetis juris (respect for existing borders) and call for the immediate nullification of the illegitimate agreement with Somaliland.

Demand Immediate Cessation: Ethiopia’s aggressive actions demand an immediate cessation, and the international community must call upon Ethiopia to cease and desist these illegal ambitions and means. The African Union, as a mediator, must play a decisive role in conveying this clear message and fostering a resolution that upholds the rights and aspirations of all parties involved.

Focus on Human Rights: The potential human cost of Ethiopian unilateralism cannot be ignored. The international community must emphasize the importance of protecting civilians and upholding human rights, advocating for accountability for any potential violations that may occur.

Countering Terrorism Threat: Ethiopia’s unilateral actions not only pose a direct threat to Somalia’s sovereignty but also risk empowering transnational terrorist organizations, particularly Al-Shabaab. The ongoing fight against extremism in Somalia could be severely undermined. The international community must recognize the broader consequences and potential resurgence of terrorist elements in the region, urging Ethiopia to immediately cease its illegal ambitions.

Investing in Stability: The Horn of Africa cannot afford another cycle of conflict. The international community, in collaboration with regional actors, should invest in long-term solutions addressing root causes of instability, poverty, and extremism. Support for Somalia’s efforts to build strong democratic institutions, foster economic development, and promote inclusive governance is paramount.

The fate of Somalia, and indeed the stability of the Horn of Africa, hangs in the balance. Ethiopia’s unchecked unilateralism threatens not only Somalia but also the principles guaranteeing global security and order. The international community must act urgently and unitedly, standing firm in defense of Somalia’s sovereignty and international law, before the looming tide of Ethiopian encroachment crashes upon the shores of stability and hope.

By Ali Osman | ccusmaan@gmail.com