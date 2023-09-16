Lampedusa crisis puts European solidarity to test

Rome (Caasimada Online) – In an urgent plea for support, Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has reached out to Brussels seeking assistance as the nation grapples with an unprecedented influx of migrants on the island of Lampedusa.

Located 90 miles off Tunisia’s coast, Lampedusa has historically been a migrant gateway from North Africa.

This week, however, saw its migration-center, designed for under 400 individuals, completely overrun. An astounding 8,500 migrants reached its shores in just three days—surpassing the entire local populace.

The UN migration agency highlighted that these migrants arrived via 199 boats.

The sight of thousands outdoors, clambering over barriers, and wandering through Lampedusa town has ignited fury amongst Italy’s staunchly right-wing administration.

Government’s response

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini labeled the influx an “act of war.” Meloni appealed to the European Union for a solution, declaring Italy’s migration pressure since the year’s commencement as “unsustainable.”

Citing Africa’s challenging international situation as a contributing factor, she beckoned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Lampedusa.

She requested European Council President Charles Michel to consider this pressing issue during the October EU summit.

On the ground in Lampedusa, throngs of migrants stood under the sun, anticipating transport to Sicily’s larger island, aiming for further migration processing.

EU’s migrant quandary

Ahead of next June’s European Parliament elections, mass migration emerges as a pivotal concern across EU capitals.

In France, far-right factions vehemently oppose admitting Lampedusa migrants. French President Emmanuel Macron countered, championing European unity and underscoring the entire EU’s responsibility to aid Italy.

Germany recently halted its acceptance of migrants based in Italy under a European plan meant to alleviate the stress on border countries.

The move was in response to Italy’s previous suspension of EU migrant rules, with the German government hinting at resuming acceptance once Italy recommits to its obligations

Lampedusa’s center, bursting beyond capacity for years, has faced severe shortages, from water and food to medical provisions.

The Italian Red Cross intervened in June, vowing a more humane reception.

Yet, the alarming numbers have strained resources. Omar, a young Gambian migrant, recounted the daily skirmishes during food handouts, illustrating the immense stress and struggle the migrants undergo.

Tragic losses

The Red Cross confirmed the transfer of 700 individuals off Lampedusa, with an anticipated 2,500 more expected to depart.

They’ve provided approximately 10,000 meals in a single day. But the perilous journey to Lampedusa remains fatal for many.

Over 2,000 individuals have tragically lost their lives during the North African crossing this year.

While 127,000 migrants have reached Italy this year, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s 66,000, it’s still below the staggering 181,000 in 2016.

The plight of migrants landing on Lampedusa highlights a broader dilemma facing the European Union.

As nations grapple individually and collectively with the issue, the underlying truth remains—solidarity and collaboration are paramount in navigating these complex challenges.