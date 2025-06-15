Mahad Salad reclaims role as Somalia’s spy agency chief

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Mahad Mohamed Salad officially took over as director of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Saturday, nearly two weeks after being reappointed to the post amid mounting security and political pressures.

The handover ceremony, held at NISA headquarters in Mogadishu, was overseen by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who urged Salad to strengthen the agency’s performance and lead efforts to counter escalating threats posed by al-Shabaab militants.

Salad replaces Abdullahi Mohamed Ali “Sanbaloolshe,” whose brief tenure ended amid criticism and growing concern over intelligence failures.

Renewed trust

Salad was reappointed on June 1 by Somalia’s Council of Ministers following a Ministry of Internal Security recommendation. His return marks his second stint at the helm of NISA after serving from August 2022 to April 2024.

His reappointment underscores renewed confidence from President Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in Somalia, which is facing persistent insecurity.

“This is a critical moment for the agency and the country,” President Mohamud said during the ceremony. “We expect you to continue the essential work of securing Somalia.”

Salad’s return comes as al-Shabaab intensifies attacks across central and southern Somalia, exploiting weaknesses in government coordination and intelligence-sharing. Security analysts say frequent leadership changes and political interference have undermined NISA’s effectiveness.

Sources within the agency expect Salad to implement immediate reforms, including replacing regional commanders and boosting collaboration between NISA and the Somali National Army, police, and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is transitioning to AUSSOM.

“The agency needs stability, discipline, and renewed momentum,” said a senior intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Political fallout

Sanbaloolshe’s departure has not been without controversy. He reportedly objected to his removal, viewing it as politically motivated and publicly humiliating. A former NISA chief under President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, Sanbaloolshe is seen as a polarizing figure within Somalia’s fractured security establishment.

Since taking office in May 2022, President Mohamud has reshuffled the country’s top security leadership multiple times, replacing and, in several cases, reinstating figures such as the heads of the army, police, and intelligence.

While intended to improve operational efficiency, critics argue that these constant changes have disrupted continuity and hampered the broader fight against al-Shabaab.

“Each reshuffle resets progress,” said a Mogadishu-based analyst. “It creates leadership vacuums that militant groups are quick to exploit.”

NISA is Somalia’s primary intelligence agency and plays a central role in counterterrorism, especially in the fight against al-Shabaab, which remains a potent threat to national stability. However, the agency has long been criticized for a lack of oversight, politicization, and human rights violations.

Efforts to reform the agency have faced resistance due to entrenched interests and political divisions within the federal government and among regional states.

Salad’s leadership is expected to focus on tightening internal structures, enhancing intelligence gathering, and restoring credibility both domestically and among international partners.

A tested leadership

Salad previously served as director of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) from August 2022 to April 2024—a period widely regarded as one of stabilization and recovery for the country’s intelligence sector.

NISA carried out significant structural reforms during his tenure to enhance internal accountability and transparency. Under his leadership, the agency advanced critical legislation, most notably the passage of the National Intelligence and Security Law, which clarified NISA’s mandate and introduced formal legal oversight mechanisms.

Salad’s most notable achievement was restoring relative security to Mogadishu, which had previously been the target of near-daily attacks by the militant group al-Shabaab. Coordinated intelligence operations under his command, disrupted extremist networks, and reduced attacks to near zero in several districts of the capital.

According to security officials and independent analysts, NISA under Salad significantly improved its human intelligence capabilities, expanded surveillance, and strengthened coordination with military and police units operating in Mogadishu.

These combined efforts led to preemptive operations, the dismantling of sleeper cells, and the development of a more effective early warning system that helped prevent large-scale bombings in the city for several months.

Many in government and diplomatic circles see his return to the role as a move to restore continuity and professionalism within NISA. It also reflects the confidence of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has consistently reappointed trusted figures across Somalia’s security institutions since his re-election in 2022.