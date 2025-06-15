Somalia delays national talks amid opposition boycott

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s federal government has postponed a national consultation summit originally scheduled for Sunday, June 15, after key opposition groups announced they would boycott the talks, underscoring growing political tensions ahead of planned electoral reforms.

Government sources told Caasimada Online that the meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for Tuesday, June 17, following pressure to allow more time for political consensus.

“The postponement became necessary after several major political stakeholders declined to participate,” a senior Villa Somalia official said on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Opposition coalitions boycott

Among those boycotting the summit are the Council for National Salvation (Madasha Samatabixinta) and a coalition of registered political organizations. Both accused the federal government of organizing the talks unilaterally and failing to create an inclusive environment for genuine political dialogue.

“There can be no meaningful consultation without prior agreement on the agenda, participants, and terms,” the Council for National Salvation said in a statement. The coalition includes former Somali presidents and influential political figures.

Critics say the government is using the talks to consolidate its position and sideline opposition voices ahead of the country’s next election cycle.

Somalia is preparing for high-stakes national elections expected in 2026. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was re-elected in 2022, has pledged to transition the country toward universal suffrage, a major shift from the traditional clan-based electoral model.

However, deep political rifts persist between the federal government and some regional states, particularly Puntland and Jubaland, which have resisted recent constitutional amendments and accused Mogadishu of centralizing power.

“Without consensus among political actors, the reform agenda will remain fragile and contested,” said Abdullahi Hassan, a Somalia analyst at the International Crisis Group. “The boycott reflects a deep mistrust in the government’s approach to dialogue.”

Political transition at risk

The now-delayed summit was intended to bring together federal leaders, regional state representatives, political parties, and civil society actors to build consensus on Somalia’s political roadmap—including electoral timelines, security arrangements, and federal-state power-sharing.

The delay comes at a critical juncture in Somalia’s transition. Despite modest progress, the country remains vulnerable to persistent insecurity, especially from Al-Shabaab. This Al-Qaeda-linked militant group still controls swathes of rural territory and frequently targets urban centers.

International donors, including the United Nations and European Union, have tied future aid to demonstrable progress on political stabilization, security sector reforms, and implementing inclusive governance mechanisms.

Speaking anonymously, a Western diplomat based in Mogadishu told Caasimada Online: “Fragmentation among Somali elites could jeopardize the fragile progress made in recent years. A credible and inclusive national dialogue is critical.”

The federal government has not released a formal statement on the postponement but is reportedly holding behind-the-scenes negotiations to persuade opposition figures to participate.

“It’s not over—there is still hope that all sides can come back to the table,” said a senior official involved in the mediation efforts.

Whether the summit will proceed on June 17 as planned remains uncertain.