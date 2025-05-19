Puntland, Federal tensions flare over PSF in Galkayo

GALKAYO, Somalia — Puntland’s regional government has threatened military action against the U.S.-trained Puntland Security Force (PSF), accusing the elite unit of launching unauthorized operations in the strategic city of Galkayo and acting outside the regional authority.

The warning marks a sharp escalation in a long-running power struggle between Puntland and Somalia’s federal government, exposing deep fractures in the country’s fragile security architecture.

Faysal Sheikh Ali, governor of the Mudug region, condemned recent PSF deployments in Galkayo, accusing the force of conducting operations without authorization. He warned that further military activity would be treated as hostile.

“If you leave the base again, this city will become a battlefield,” Ali said in a televised address. “You can see the tanks and artillery surrounding you. Galkayo is not a playground for lawlessness.”

The governor ordered the immediate dismantling of illegal armed checkpoints and called for the arrest of anyone found threatening public order.

Federal allegiances deepen rift

Tensions have intensified amid accusations that Somali Police Force Commander General Asad Osman Abdullahi Diyaano—a former PSF leader and a member of the powerful Diyaano family—has been orchestrating military activities in Puntland with support from the federal government in Mogadishu.

Regional officials claim that PSF elements in Galkayo are now operating under federal registration, a move they say undermines Puntland’s autonomy and violates the Somali constitution.

In response, Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni dispatched senior commanders and reinforcements to the area, vowing to resist what he described as “a federal-backed attempt to dismantle Puntland’s security structure.”

The PSF was established in 2002 with support from the United States to fight terrorism and piracy in northeastern Somalia. Over time, it evolved into a sophisticated counterterrorism and intelligence unit, praised for its operational capabilities but criticized for its increasing independence.

Although officially under Puntland’s jurisdiction, the PSF has often acted autonomously. In December 2021, Deni’s attempt to dismiss then-PSF commander Mohamud Osman Diyaano triggered deadly clashes in the port city of Bosaso, killing at least seven people and exposing rifts between regional civilian authorities and the Diyaano-led security leadership.

In 2024, PSF forces briefly shut down Bosaso airport, citing suspicions of illegal arms shipments—a move Puntland denounced as a violation of civilian control.

Galkayo, the capital of Mudug region, straddles a volatile dividing line between Puntland in the north and Galmudug in the south. The city has witnessed repeated outbreaks of violence over territorial control and political allegiance.

The PSF’s base in Galkayo has sometimes hosted U.S. military aircraft under AFRICOM’s counterterrorism mission in Somalia, further highlighting its strategic importance. However, the unit’s disputed chain of command now concerns coordination and loyalty in Somalia’s broader security framework.

A constitutional crisis looms

The latest standoff comes amid Puntland’s declared suspension of ties with the federal government. In early 2024, the region withdrew from the federal system, accusing Mogadishu of failing to uphold the provisional constitution and encroaching on regional powers.

Puntland vowed to operate as an autonomous administration until constitutional reforms are adopted through a national referendum—a stance that has heightened friction with the central government and its allies.

Puntland officials say federal backing of the PSF represents a dangerous precedent and have called for the immediate cessation of what they describe as “illegal operations conducted under the guise of federal authority.”

As tensions escalate, Somali civil society groups, local elders, and international observers urge both sides to de-escalate. Analysts warn that continued friction between Puntland’s administration and the PSF could destabilize the region and weaken the national fight against al-Shabaab.

“Fragmentation within Somalia’s security forces has long undermined progress,” said a regional security expert. “This crisis highlights the urgent need for coherent command structures and mutual trust between federal and regional actors.”

The outcome of the standoff in Galkayo could have significant implications for Puntland’s internal stability and Somalia’s broader state-building efforts.