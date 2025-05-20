Somaliland President renews international recognition bid  

HARGEISA, Somaliland – On the 34th anniversary of what it regards as the restoration of its independence, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro made a renewed and determined appeal to the international community, urging formal recognition of the self-declared republic.

Addressing the nation during official National Day celebrations on May 18, President Irro announced that he had dispatched letters to more than 130 countries—including presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and emirs—calling on them to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

“To the international community, I say this: now is the time to recognize the Republic of Somaliland,” Irro declared in his speech. “We stand ready to play a central role in advancing peace, security, and shared prosperity across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.”

The president reaffirmed that Somaliland’s foreign policy is grounded in peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and constructive partnership. He emphasized that Somaliland seeks strong, cooperative relations with nations worldwide, particularly as the region gains strategic importance.

Irro expressed gratitude to countries that have engaged Somaliland through economic cooperation and diplomatic dialogue, naming Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Djibouti, Taiwan, Turkey, and Kenya, among others.

“On this day of national pride, I have reached out to leaders of all 195 member and observer states of the United Nations,” he said. “I urge them to support Somaliland’s rightful place among the world’s nations.”

A legacy of stability amid diplomatic limbo

May 18, 2025, marks 34 years since Somaliland unilaterally declared independence from Somalia following the collapse of the central government in 1991. A former British protectorate, Somaliland briefly gained independence in June 1960 before uniting with the former Italian-administered south to form the Somali Republic.

Since breaking away, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto state with its own government, constitution, currency, armed forces, and independent judiciary. It has held multiple peaceful elections and has been widely praised for its relative stability, especially compared to other parts of Somalia.

However, no country has formally recognized Somaliland, and the African Union has consistently urged Somali unity. While proponents argue that Somaliland meets all the criteria for statehood and has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to peace and democratic governance, opponents fear that recognition could encourage secessionist movements elsewhere.

Somaliland’s call for recognition comes amid heightened geopolitical interest in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor—an area increasingly shaped by competition among regional and global powers. Somaliland’s strategic port of Berbera, expanded with investment from the UAE-based DP World, is emerging as a key trade and security hub.