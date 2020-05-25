Puntland Minister of Environment dies of covid-19 in Mogadishu.

Puntland Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Climate Change Ismail Diriye Gama-did, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Gama-did died on Monday at a hospital in Mogadishu days after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the town of Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni confirmed his death.

Deni said the minister has been battling the virus in recent days in the capital Mogadishu.

Puntland president also condoled the death of the minister and sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late minister, adding the minister will be remembered for his fine work.

Gama-did and other Puntland officials including its minister of trade Abdullahi Abdi Hirsi contracted the virus in early May, but was later transferred to Mogadishu after his health condition worsened.

Gama’did becomes the second regional state official to succumb to the disease.

Last month, the justice minister of Somalia’s autonomous Hirshabelle state, Khalif Mumin Tohow, died of the disease at Martini hospital in Mogadishu.

Puntland state has so far recorded 163 cases of the coronavirus, while the country’s total cases have now reached 1,594 and 61 deaths, according to Somalia’s Ministry of Health figures.