Ministry of Education signs an MoU with Key Messages Communications

Mogadishu, 23 August 2022: Somalia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education has signed a technical Memorandum of Understanding with Mogadishu-based Key Messages Communications.

The MoU states that Key Messages, a Strategic Communications Firm based in Mogadishu, will assist in the development of awareness content on education and learning, staff training, the development of strategies to improve the country’s education quality, and provision of support on how to effectively deliver the Ministry’s messages to the various segments of the Somali population.

Key Messages is a Public Relations and Strategic Communications Firm based in the Horn of Africa with extensive experience in shaping PR-related messaging, developing and producing PR and Comms strategies, and forging media relations with governmental and non-governmental organizations.

The Ministry of Education Director General, Mohamed Abdi Hassan Abbi, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Education Docket, emphasized the significance of improved public relations and communication for the Ministry, which deals with and provides one of the most essential services to the public; education delivery.

“Preparing our children for the future is the most important responsibility of the Ministry and the Somali government; therefore, we need to figure out the most effective ways to further enhance communication with all the relevant parties, including students, parents, educators, and ministry personnel,” said Mr Abbi.

Key Message Director General Alinur Salad, for his part, said that they will collaborate with the Ministry of Education to come up with innovative strategies for promoting education that are in step with the world’s rapidly expanding technological innovations.

“In collaboration with our communication expertise, we will enhance the Ministry’s communication capabilities and build effective channels for members of the society, education groups, and the Ministry for effective and timely engagement,” he said.

The Ministry of Education aspires to create a progressive and high-quality education system that is equitably accessible to all, upholds human rights, provides equal opportunity and is rooted in our Islamic values.

