Turkish president condemns deadly Somalia terror attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned the deadly terror attack in Somalia, and expressed the nation’s sympathy for the East African country.

“I condemn the terror attack in Mogadishu, I wish Allah’s mercy upon two Turkish citizens and Somalian brothers who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were injured,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

Offering his condolences to the Turkish nation and Somali people, Erdogan said: “Turkey always stands by Somalia.”

Almost 80 people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed and many more wounded in a suicide truck bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on early Saturday.