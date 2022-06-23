PREMIER BANK launches free MasterCard for this year’s pilgrims

Press Release

MOGADISHU June 23, 2022 – Somali nationals performing Hajj this year will receive a free Mastercard, thanks to Premier Bank. The card enables the pilgrims to buy goods and pay bills for a period of 30 days without getting charged for transaction cost. The pilgrims who have registered for Hajj are able to get their card easily by showing their application documents at any of the bank’s branches in Somalia, starting today June 23, 2022.

The bank strives to relieve the pilgrims performing their religious duty the burden of worrying about their bills, instead focus completely on their religious rites while in Saudi Arabia. Premier Mastercard allows the pilgrims to buy and pay their bills without taking the trouble of looking for money exchanger. In case of a shortage, their relatives and friends can send money to their cards easily, anytime.

“Mostly, travelers face challenges with cash as they have to monitor time and again the exchange rate, which can be very frustrating at times, especially when they ran out of cash and need to be sent money by relatives back at home. Premier Bank, which has always been committed to meeting the financial needs of the Somali community, has this year succeeded in addressing all of these challenges,” said Premier Bank Head of Public Relations, Ahmednur Mohamed.

“This year’s pilgrims will not have to worry about managing their expenses but will spend a quality time focusing on worship and performing their hajj rites properly, God willing,” he added.

The bank aims to make it easier for Somali nationals to perform their hajj rites without going through a lot of hustle, especially in paying their bills while performing Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam. The card holders will be able to pay their transport fee as well as withdraw money at ATMs at no cost.

Premier Bank is a privately owned business Bank. The bank is part of an effort to help rebuild Somalia and promote economic and social development. It is the first bank in the country to adopt and enjoys a direct connection with Mastercard.

Mastercard

Mastercard is a technological company that is part of the global payment system. It operates the world’s fastest payment network system that connects customers, financial institutions, businesses, governments and business people in more than 210 states.

Mastercard solutions and services cover daily business activities such as; Shopping, travel, eases business and financial transactions in an easy, safe and convenient way for everyone. For more information, visit: www.mastercard.com or Twitter @MastercardMEA.

Premier Bank

Premier Bank is a privately owned Sharia compliant bank in all its operations. The banks is licensed to provide by the Somalia’s central bank. It is licensed by the Central Bank of the country to provide financial and banking services. The Bank provides comprehensive financial solutions to customers including private, public, non-government, corporations, individuals, small and large businesses in the country. Premier Bank’s services include banking services for individuals, businesses and corporations, mobile and Internet, ATM machines, domestic, international and SWIFT remittances, banking and international money transfer.

More information is available at www.premierbank.so or on Twitter @premierbankso

MAIN BRANCH IN MOGADISHU: KM4, Maka AL mukarama Street Hodan District.

MAIN BRANCH IN HARGEYSA: Durdur Business Center, Road No.1, 26 Jun District.